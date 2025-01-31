Bomb Scare: Hoax Email Sparks Panic at Kerala College
A bomb threat was reported at a veterinary college in Pookode, received via email on Friday morning. The police declared the threat a hoax after a thorough investigation. The email, signed by Niveditha Prithviraj, linked the threat to Afzal Guru's execution and was sent from a group account.
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat that caused panic at a veterinary college in Pookode was deemed a hoax by law enforcement on Friday morning following a thorough investigation.
The threatening email, alleging the placement of IEDs at the college and the US Consulate in Chennai, was sent to university authorities from an account under the name Niveditha Prithviraj. It cited the execution of Afzal Guru as the motive behind the threat, attributed to a naxal leader called T Maran.
Despite the alarming claims, a detailed search conducted by bomb and dog squads found no explosives. Authorities are investigating to find the email's source, which they suspect aimed to incite public panic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by intruder at his house in Mumbai; hospitalised: Police.
Two commandos of CRPF's CoBRA unit injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police.
Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case
Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Star's house help files police complaint against unidentified intruder for trespassing, attempt to murder.
Visuals of intruder at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment building traced at 6th floor, star lives on 12th floor: police sources.