Road Rage in Bhajanpura: Delhi Police Officer Assaulted

A probationary police officer in Delhi was attacked by four men in Bhajanpura during a road rage incident. The officer, returning home after duty, politely asked for way in a narrow lane but was overpowered and assaulted. Four suspects have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:22 IST
Road Rage in Bhajanpura: Delhi Police Officer Assaulted
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A probationary sub-inspector of Delhi Police was violently attacked by a group of men in what appears to be a road rage incident in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi. The altercation occurred around 12:30 am on Friday and quickly gained attention after a video surfaced online.

The officer, part of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) for election duty at Bhajanpura police station, was on his two-wheeler navigating a narrow lane when his path was obstructed by a car. When he politely requested space to pass through, four men turned towards violence and severely beat him.

Despite the ferocity of the attack, the officer did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Police responded swiftly, registering a case and arresting four suspects. The investigation into this alarming incident is currently proceeding, with further developments awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

