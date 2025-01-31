Road Rage in Bhajanpura: Delhi Police Officer Assaulted

A probationary sub-inspector of Delhi Police was violently attacked by a group of men in what appears to be a road rage incident in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi. The altercation occurred around 12:30 am on Friday and quickly gained attention after a video surfaced online.

The officer, part of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) for election duty at Bhajanpura police station, was on his two-wheeler navigating a narrow lane when his path was obstructed by a car. When he politely requested space to pass through, four men turned towards violence and severely beat him.

Despite the ferocity of the attack, the officer did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Police responded swiftly, registering a case and arresting four suspects. The investigation into this alarming incident is currently proceeding, with further developments awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)