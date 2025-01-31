Left Menu

Europe's Call for Dialogue with Israel on UNRWA Relations

Britain, France, and Germany have expressed significant concern over Israel's new law banning interactions with UNRWA. The European nations urge Israel to collaborate with global partners, including the UN, to maintain operations with the Palestinian relief agency.

  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain, France, and Germany have collectively voiced their profound concern regarding Israel's recent enactment of a law that prohibits any interaction between its officials and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a joint statement, the European nations have urged the Israeli government to engage constructively with international partners, notably the United Nations, to ensure the continuity of UNRWA's operations without disruption.

The statement, published by the British government, underscores the importance of sustaining the required cooperation to support the agency's critical work in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

