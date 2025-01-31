Left Menu

Tragedy in Chottanikkara: 19-Year-Old Assault Victim Succumbs to Injuries

A 19-year-old girl, a survivor of a POCSO case, tragically succumbed to injuries following a brutal assault by her boyfriend. The accused was arrested and is likely to face murder charges. The incident, which unfolded in Chottanikkara, has raised serious concerns about violence against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:13 IST
A 19-year-old girl, who survived a previous POCSO case, died on Friday after being sexually abused and assaulted by her boyfriend, police reports indicate.

The assault occurred at her residence in Chottanikkara a few days ago, leaving the girl in critical condition. She was admitted to a private hospital on Monday and placed on ventilator support.

Her boyfriend, arrested on Wednesday, is expected to face murder charges. Police are awaiting the completion of the inquest and postmortem, along with doctors' statements, to reclassify the charges.

