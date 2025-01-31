AMU Guest Faculty Faces Inquiry Over Controversial Remarks

Arimandan Singh Pal, a guest faculty member at Aligarh Muslim University, is under scrutiny following allegedly objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to police reports. The confrontation reportedly occurred on January 11, involving university security personnel.

In response to the incident, Aligarh Muslim University issued a show cause notice to Pal, who serves in the Sanskrit department. He was temporarily relieved from his duties pending a preliminary investigation, as stated by AMU spokesperson Professor Vibha Sharma at a Friday press briefing.

The issue surfaced after local Congress youth leader Raja Bhaiya filed a complaint with the Civil Lines Police Station. The university's proctor, Mohammad Waseem Ali, promptly initiated an inquiry. Police noted that Pal is accused of using inappropriate language against high-profile figures, including university officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)