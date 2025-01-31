Rajasthan Assembly Embraces Pink and Digital Transformation
The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session began with significant changes, including a shift to a light pink decor reflecting Jaipur's 'Pink City' vibe. The session also introduced digital upgrades with iPads at MLA seats under the National e-Vidhan Application. Governor Haribhau Bagde addressed the House, marking the state's third Legislative Assembly session.
The Rajasthan Assembly kicked off its Budget Session on Friday, unveiling a newly decorated House with a distinctive light pink theme. This transformation, inspired by Jaipur's celebrated 'Pink City' allure, marks a significant visual departure from the long-standing green decor.
Speaker Vasudev Devnani highlighted that the makeover, including pink curtains and carpeting, aims to reflect the city's iconic aesthetic. Additionally, a technological upgrade has been introduced with the installation of iPads for MLAs, aligning with the National e-Vidhan Application initiative for digital legislative processes.
Governor Haribhau Bagde initiated the session with his address, as the assembly entered its third session of the 16th term. The schedule includes a subsequent discussion on the Governor's speech and the presentation of the budget slated for February 19. A brief recess will occur between February 8-18.
