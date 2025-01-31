North America on Edge: Trump's Tariff Threat Looms Over Trade Relations

Amid rising tensions, North American companies, consumers, and farmers are bracing for a potential trade upheaval as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports. The decision is part of Trump's strategy to demand stricter immigration controls and curb fentanyl flows into the U.S.

The potential tariffs threaten to disrupt almost $1.6 trillion in annual trade. Trump considers employing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to enforce these tariffs, posing a significant threat to North America's longstanding trade systems. The tariffs, if imposed, would impact imports ranging from oil to consumer goods, causing prices to soar on both sides of the border.

Industry groups are anxiously monitoring the situation, uncertain whether Trump will delay implementation to allow for negotiations. Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico prepare retaliatory measures should the tariffs be enacted, underscoring the potential for significant economic and diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)