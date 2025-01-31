Left Menu

Grassroots Justice: A Deeper Look at Rural Courts

The Economic Survey highlights the role of Gram Nyayalayas in India's rural justice system, noting the settlement of nearly three lakh cases over four years. Despite their crucial purpose, these courts face challenges like manpower shortages and financial constraints. Government initiatives aim to enhance access to justice across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Economic Survey, presented in Parliament, spotlighted efforts to provide justice at grassroots levels through rural courts, known as Gram Nyayalayas. These courts have resolved nearly three lakh cases in the last four years, yet face challenges such as manpower shortage and financial limitations.

According to the survey, the Gram Nyayalayas Act of 2008 was designed to offer justice access in rural locales. The Union law ministry recently reported to Parliament that while Gram Nyayalayas managed to settle over 2.99 lakh cases from December 2020 to October 2024, they struggle to fully meet their intended objectives.

Additionally, mentions were made of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which through various legal institutions, strives to ensure equitable justice access across the judiciary spectrum. It also discussed government projects that bolster justice accessibility via initiatives like tele-law advice and pro bono services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

