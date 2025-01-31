Tribal Ceasefire Takes Hit: Officer Injured in Gun Attack

A senior administrative officer was attacked in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while ensuring the execution of a ceasefire agreement between Shia and Sunni tribes. On Friday, police reported that unidentified assailants shot the officer, hindering peace efforts.

Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan Khan of Upper Kurram sustained injuries from gunfire while present with police enforcement to manage the ceasefire implementation. Following the attack, Khan was swiftly taken to a hospital for care.

The incident prompted a police search operation to apprehend those responsible. Simultaneously, a significant jirga convened at Kohat's Commissioner House, aiming to secure enduring peace in Kurram, supported by high-ranking officials and community leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)