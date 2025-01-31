Empowering the Marginalized: President Murmu's Vision for Inclusive Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role government initiatives play in uplifting Dalit, backward, and tribal communities, during an address to Parliament. She highlighted these groups as the main beneficiaries of expanded welfare programs amid ongoing debates on social inclusion and the caste census.

Murmu reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development, positioning 'service' as the core of its ideology. Her speech outlined initiatives like the expansion of the PM-Suraj Yojana for easy loans and efforts to make government schemes accessible to differently-abled individuals, affirming the administration's dedication to reach every citizen.

Highlighting sanitation workers' contributions, she mentioned the extension of the Namaste Yojana. Murmu stressed the approach towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by ensuring comprehensive distribution of welfare schemes, underlining the pledge that no one will be left behind in the nation's progress.

