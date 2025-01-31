Operation Clean: Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Kerala

In a bold operation, Kerala police have arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India, revealing a complex network of migration across the India-Bangladesh border.

The operation was led by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad in the early hours of Friday, resulting in arrests in North Paravur.

An investigation has been launched into the roles of local accomplices and further checks are planned as part of 'Operation Clean', initiated following the arrest of Thaslima Begum.

(With inputs from agencies.)