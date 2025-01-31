Left Menu

Operation Clean: Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Kerala

In a significant operation, police in Kerala arrested 27 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, accused of entering India via a shallow river section at the India-Bangladesh border, during a joint police and ATS operation. The arrests were part of 'Operation Clean' aimed to curb illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold operation, Kerala police have arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India, revealing a complex network of migration across the India-Bangladesh border.

The operation was led by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad in the early hours of Friday, resulting in arrests in North Paravur.

An investigation has been launched into the roles of local accomplices and further checks are planned as part of 'Operation Clean', initiated following the arrest of Thaslima Begum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

