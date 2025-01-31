Despair Amid Rubble: Struggles of Gaza's Returning Families
Manal Al-Harsh returns to her destroyed home in Gaza, facing a harsh reality amid ruins. Despite a ceasefire, fear persists as she lives in a makeshift tent, concerned for her family's safety among rats and stray dogs. Her struggle reflects the suffering of many displaced Palestinians after months of conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:17 IST
In the northern Gaza neighborhood of Manal Al-Harsh, the return home is marred by devastation. The ceasefire may have paused bombardments, but fear remains a constant companion.
Amidst the rubble, she strives to provide for her children, salvaging belongings while wary of the scavenging animals that lurk.
Displaced many times over, Al-Harsh and countless Palestinians encounter uncertain futures, their lives complicated by economic hardship and the remnants of war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- displacement
- rubble
- fear
- Palestinians
- conflict
- devastation
- salvage
- shelter
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amidst Escalating Conflict in Gaza
Breakthrough Ceasefire Deal Sparks Hope Amid Renewed Conflict in Gaza
Gaza Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Agreement Snags
Crisis Stalls Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Intensifying Conflict: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh