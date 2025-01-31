Despair Amid Rubble: Struggles of Gaza's Returning Families

In the northern Gaza neighborhood of Manal Al-Harsh, the return home is marred by devastation. The ceasefire may have paused bombardments, but fear remains a constant companion.

Amidst the rubble, she strives to provide for her children, salvaging belongings while wary of the scavenging animals that lurk.

Displaced many times over, Al-Harsh and countless Palestinians encounter uncertain futures, their lives complicated by economic hardship and the remnants of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)