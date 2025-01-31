Left Menu

Despair Amid Rubble: Struggles of Gaza's Returning Families

Manal Al-Harsh returns to her destroyed home in Gaza, facing a harsh reality amid ruins. Despite a ceasefire, fear persists as she lives in a makeshift tent, concerned for her family's safety among rats and stray dogs. Her struggle reflects the suffering of many displaced Palestinians after months of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:17 IST
In the northern Gaza neighborhood of Manal Al-Harsh, the return home is marred by devastation. The ceasefire may have paused bombardments, but fear remains a constant companion.

Amidst the rubble, she strives to provide for her children, salvaging belongings while wary of the scavenging animals that lurk.

Displaced many times over, Al-Harsh and countless Palestinians encounter uncertain futures, their lives complicated by economic hardship and the remnants of war.

