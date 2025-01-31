Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Explosions Along LoC

In a concerning development, a forest fire triggered several landmine explosions in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

The incidents occurred in the forested areas of Dhari Dabsi in Mendhar and Sona Gali in Mankote. These areas are fortified with landmines to serve as an anti-infiltration measure against potential terrorist incursions across the border.

Although more than half-a-dozen landmine blasts occurred, officials reported no damage. Firefighting efforts are still underway to control the blaze, which continues to pose a risk to the fortified zone.

