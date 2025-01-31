Court Queries NGO on Rohingya Settlements in Delhi
The Supreme Court has asked an NGO to provide details on Rohingya settlements in Delhi, focusing on their access to schools and hospitals. The NGO claims lack of Aadhaar cards is restricting Rohingya refugees from essential services. The case has been deferred to February 10 for further hearing.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday inquired an NGO about the locations of Rohingya settlements in Delhi, along with the amenities accessible to them.
Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, to file an affidavit detailing the refugees' places of residence, showing whether they dwell in camps or housing units.
The bench also noted that, since the issue pertains to Rohingyas in Delhi and involves a challenge to a governmental circular, it would be more fitting for the NGO to approach the high court for resolution. The hearing has been scheduled for February 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- NGO
- Rohingya
- Delhi
- settlements
- public schools
- hospitals
- Aadhaar cards
- UNHCR
- PIL
ALSO READ
RBI Revises Guidelines for ARCs on Borrower Settlements
RBI Unveils New Guidelines for Asset Reconstruction Settlements
Controversy Erupts Over Rohingya Settlements in West Bengal
Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Struggle Amidst Rising Violence
SC asks hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS to regularise doctors' absence during protests over rape, murder of doc at RG Kar Hospital.