Court Queries NGO on Rohingya Settlements in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday inquired an NGO about the locations of Rohingya settlements in Delhi, along with the amenities accessible to them.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, to file an affidavit detailing the refugees' places of residence, showing whether they dwell in camps or housing units.

The bench also noted that, since the issue pertains to Rohingyas in Delhi and involves a challenge to a governmental circular, it would be more fitting for the NGO to approach the high court for resolution. The hearing has been scheduled for February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)