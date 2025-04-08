Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Devastation in Gaza Hospitals

The conflict in Gaza has intensified with Israeli strikes on hospitals, resulting in casualties including journalists. The ongoing war has already led to over 50,000 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children. Israel demands the release of hostages as it continues its military efforts against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:06 IST
Escalating Conflict: Devastation in Gaza Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli airstrikes targeted two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least two people, including a local journalist, and injuring nine others, six of whom are reporters. Separate attacks claimed the lives of 15 more individuals, according to medical officials in Gaza.

The ceasefire with Hamas ended in March, and Israel has since implemented a blockade, halting food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, which rights organizations have criticized as a potential war crime. The blockade, coupled with new displacement orders, has forced the mass exodus of Palestinians facing Israeli military actions.

Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas over the Gaza Strip, now in its 18th month, has caused the deaths of over 50,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The situation escalated after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel on October 7, 2023, leading to more casualties and the capture of hostages. Israel insists on continuing military operations until all hostages are released and Hamas is disarmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025