Escalating Conflict: Devastation in Gaza Hospitals

Israeli airstrikes targeted two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least two people, including a local journalist, and injuring nine others, six of whom are reporters. Separate attacks claimed the lives of 15 more individuals, according to medical officials in Gaza.

The ceasefire with Hamas ended in March, and Israel has since implemented a blockade, halting food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, which rights organizations have criticized as a potential war crime. The blockade, coupled with new displacement orders, has forced the mass exodus of Palestinians facing Israeli military actions.

Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas over the Gaza Strip, now in its 18th month, has caused the deaths of over 50,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The situation escalated after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel on October 7, 2023, leading to more casualties and the capture of hostages. Israel insists on continuing military operations until all hostages are released and Hamas is disarmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)