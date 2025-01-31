Left Menu

Gunfight Leads to Arrest of Notorious Criminals in Jammu

A brief gunfight in the outskirts of Jammu led to the arrest of two alleged criminals. One was injured in the exchange and hospitalized. Known as Paramjit Singh 'Jungi' and Arjun Kumar 'Billu,' the individuals were apprehended following police retaliation. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged criminals were apprehended following a gunfight on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, according to police.

During the encounter, one of the criminals sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently hospitalized, a police official confirmed.

A police team acted on information regarding the movement of armed suspects and was fired upon when interception was attempted. The injured assailant, identified as Paramjit Singh alias 'Jungi,' has multiple cases against him. The other suspect, Arjun Kumar alias 'Billu,' was also detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

