Gunfight Leads to Arrest of Notorious Criminals in Jammu

Two alleged criminals were apprehended following a gunfight on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, according to police.

During the encounter, one of the criminals sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently hospitalized, a police official confirmed.

A police team acted on information regarding the movement of armed suspects and was fired upon when interception was attempted. The injured assailant, identified as Paramjit Singh alias 'Jungi,' has multiple cases against him. The other suspect, Arjun Kumar alias 'Billu,' was also detained.

