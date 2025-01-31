Left Menu

Heist at the Cash Machines: Inside the ATM Robbery in Odisha

In Odisha's Kalahandi district, five employees of a cash logistics firm were arrested for stealing Rs 10 lakh during an ATM cash loading assignment. Engaged by SBI, they allegedly pilfered the money before the remainder was deposited. The investigation led to their arrest and partial recovery of the stolen funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:07 IST
Heist at the Cash Machines: Inside the ATM Robbery in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five employees of a cash logistics company were arrested on Friday in Odisha's Kalahandi district for their alleged role in stealing Rs 10 lakh during a cash delivery for automated teller machines (ATMs). The heist occurred while funds were being transitioned into the machines.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had contracted the company to manage their ATM cash loading across various locations. On January 18, the employees collected a total of Rs 4.80 crore from the SBI's main branch in Bhawanipatna. However, the group allegedly pocketed Rs 10 lakh from the amount, leaving the remaining cash to be loaded in the designated ATMs.

The shortage was discovered by bank staff who promptly alerted authorities by filing an FIR at Bhawanipatna Town Police Station. Following an investigation, police apprehended the five suspects, recovering Rs 7.80 lakh, alongside seizing six mobile phones and a vehicle linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025