Heist at the Cash Machines: Inside the ATM Robbery in Odisha

Five employees of a cash logistics company were arrested on Friday in Odisha's Kalahandi district for their alleged role in stealing Rs 10 lakh during a cash delivery for automated teller machines (ATMs). The heist occurred while funds were being transitioned into the machines.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had contracted the company to manage their ATM cash loading across various locations. On January 18, the employees collected a total of Rs 4.80 crore from the SBI's main branch in Bhawanipatna. However, the group allegedly pocketed Rs 10 lakh from the amount, leaving the remaining cash to be loaded in the designated ATMs.

The shortage was discovered by bank staff who promptly alerted authorities by filing an FIR at Bhawanipatna Town Police Station. Following an investigation, police apprehended the five suspects, recovering Rs 7.80 lakh, alongside seizing six mobile phones and a vehicle linked to the crime.

