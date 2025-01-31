Transforming India: The Swachh Bharat Mission's Impact on Sanitation and Water Management
The Swachh Bharat Mission has revolutionized sanitation and hygiene practices in India. The Economic Survey highlights its progress, including rural sanitation, waste management, and the role of technology and community in achieving sustainable outcomes. The mission's initiatives have significantly improved water access and conservation, setting a path for future resilience.
The Swachh Bharat Mission has been a game-changer in India's quest for universal sanitation access, fundamentally transforming hygiene practices for millions, as highlighted in the recent Economic Survey.
Presented in Parliament, the survey emphasized India's progress in rural sanitation and water management, driven by community involvement, technological advancements, and sustainable practices.
The mission's second phase has advanced countless villages to ODF Plus status, implementing robust waste management strategies and maintaining health standards, while community-driven models exemplify innovation, such as Kerala's successful recycling efforts and Madhya Pradesh's organic fertilizer production through composting.
