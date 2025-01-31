Revenue Officer Among Four Booked for Illicit Plot Auction

In a surprising turn of events, four individuals, including a revenue officer from Badkhal, have been implicated in a scheme involving the illegal auction of an industrial plot, as revealed by local police.

Despite an existing court stay, the accused conducted the auction and attempted to deceive the court with falsified documents. The suspects, identified as Badkhal Tehsildar Neha Saran, Deepak Manchanda of Bharat Paints, and Rakesh and Pulkit Dewan, have been named in the FIR lodged at Mujesar Police Station.

The complaint, put forth by Amarjeet Singh Chawla, Director of Friends Auto India Limited, argues that the auction was held against legal orders. The property was under a stay due to an ongoing loan and ownership issues, yet it was sold last August. An inquiry by the Economic Offenses Wing is currently active, and further developments, including potential arrests, are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)