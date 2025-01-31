Harish Kumar Gupta: New DGP Takes Charge in Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta has taken charge as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh, succeeding Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Gupta plans to tackle organized and cyber crime robustly, acknowledging the evolving nature of crime and emphasizing the need for the police to adapt to these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:38 IST
In a significant change within Andhra Pradesh's law enforcement leadership, Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta assumed the role of Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday. He succeeds Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who recently retired.

Appointed by the state government, Gupta aims to bring a stringent approach towards tackling organized crime in its various forms. He specifically highlighted cyber crime as a form of organized crime that requires dedicated efforts, including creating a separate cyber crime cadre.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister and the government for the opportunity, Gupta emphasized the importance of the police's adaptability in confronting the evolving crime landscape. A veteran of the 1992 IPS batch, Gupta has previously served as DGP during the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

