Left Menu

Owaisi's Censored Dissent: A Battle Over Waqf Bill Report

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused Joint Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal of censoring his dissent note regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill without his knowledge. Owaisi plans to release the complete note publicly, while the ruling BJP defends the Bill as a move toward transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:12 IST
Owaisi's Censored Dissent: A Battle Over Waqf Bill Report
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of censoring his 231-page dissent note without his consent. The note, which was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker, allegedly had sections removed that were not contentious but factual.

Owaisi claims that Jagdambika Pal, the committee chairman, misused procedural rules to alter his note, stifling the opposition's voice. In response, he plans to release the complete unredacted version of his dissent note to the public, asserting that such actions undermine the opposition's role in parliamentary processes.

The controversy arises amidst broader tensions, as the report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was adopted by a majority vote, with dissent from opposition members. The Bill is promoted by the BJP as a measure for modernizing Waqf properties, while critics argue it threatens constitutional rights and the autonomy of Waqf boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025