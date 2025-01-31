Owaisi's Censored Dissent: A Battle Over Waqf Bill Report

In a controversial move, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of censoring his 231-page dissent note without his consent. The note, which was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker, allegedly had sections removed that were not contentious but factual.

Owaisi claims that Jagdambika Pal, the committee chairman, misused procedural rules to alter his note, stifling the opposition's voice. In response, he plans to release the complete unredacted version of his dissent note to the public, asserting that such actions undermine the opposition's role in parliamentary processes.

The controversy arises amidst broader tensions, as the report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was adopted by a majority vote, with dissent from opposition members. The Bill is promoted by the BJP as a measure for modernizing Waqf properties, while critics argue it threatens constitutional rights and the autonomy of Waqf boards.

