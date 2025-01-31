Escalating Violence in East Congo: A Human Rights Crisis

The eastern Congo conflict has intensified, sparking a surge in human rights violations according to the U.N. rights office (OHCHR). Reports indicate summary executions, bombings, and sexual violence as the Congolese government troops battle M23 rebels, each blaming the other for escalating tensions.

OHCHR revealed 12 summary executions by M23 from January 26 to 28, along with new sexual violence allegations involving the Congolese forces and Wazalendo alliance members. Responses from Congo's communications minister and the M23 spokesperson remain pending.

Following M23's capture of Goma, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk urges an end to violence and adherence to human rights laws. Reports of widespread sexual violence, including 52 cases involving Congolese troops, intensify calls for international attention to the ongoing crisis.

