Escalating Violence in East Congo: A Human Rights Crisis
The escalating conflict in eastern Congo has led to increased human rights violations, including summary executions, bombings, and sexual violence. The U.N. reports attacks by M23 rebels and Congolese troops, worsening the crisis. Despite previous efforts to curb violence, the situation remains dire.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The eastern Congo conflict has intensified, sparking a surge in human rights violations according to the U.N. rights office (OHCHR). Reports indicate summary executions, bombings, and sexual violence as the Congolese government troops battle M23 rebels, each blaming the other for escalating tensions.
OHCHR revealed 12 summary executions by M23 from January 26 to 28, along with new sexual violence allegations involving the Congolese forces and Wazalendo alliance members. Responses from Congo's communications minister and the M23 spokesperson remain pending.
Following M23's capture of Goma, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk urges an end to violence and adherence to human rights laws. Reports of widespread sexual violence, including 52 cases involving Congolese troops, intensify calls for international attention to the ongoing crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- conflict
- UN
- HIV
- violence
- M23
- sexual-assault
- OHCHR
- executions
- Turk
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Condemns Violence: Calls for BJP's Resignation
Olympique Lyonnais Violence Inquiry After Cup Shock
Rocket Attack on Convoy in Pakistan's Kurram: Aid Mission Targeted Amid Sectarian Violence
Tragic Land Dispute: Familial Violence Erupts in Latur
Violence in Classroom: Teacher Attacked with Axe in Madhya Pradesh