Debunking the Strawberry Meth Myth: No Threat to Schoolchildren

Arunachal Pradesh Police debunked social media rumours about 'strawberry-flavoured meth candy' being distributed to schoolchildren. Officials clarified it as an old hoax originating in 2007 with no credible evidence. Authorities urge vigilance and against spreading unverified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Police has refuted claims circulating on social media about 'strawberry-flavoured meth candy' supposedly being distributed to schoolchildren.

In an official statement, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh addressed these rumours, categorically dismissing them as incorrect. The narrative of narcotic-laced candies, termed 'strawberry meth' or 'strawberry quick,' is an outdated hoax originating from the United States in 2007.

Singh noted that even the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has often confirmed the non-existence or distribution of such drug-laced candies targeting children. Authorities advise parents to stay alert and report any suspicious occurrences rather than propagate unconfirmed reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

