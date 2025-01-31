Lucchese Family Members Admit to Illegal Gambling Operation
Five members and associates of the Lucchese crime family have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling operation in New York City. The operation generated millions annually, involving online and local betting with Mafia-linked bookmakers. Anthony Villani, a key figure, agreed to pay USD 4 million in forfeiture.
In a significant legal move, five Mafia members and associates have confessed to charges of racketeering, money laundering, and gambling, shedding light on an illicit betting network operating in New York City. According to the prosecutor's office, these individuals are linked to the notorious Lucchese organized crime family.
The criminal network reportedly pulled in millions annually, facilitated by Anthony Villani, a Lucchese soldier. Villani, who played a central role in the operation, agreed to a plea comprising USD 4 million in forfeiture. The court documents revealed that Rhino Sports, an online betting business managed by Villani, employed other Mafia figures to handle local transactions.
Prosecutors indicate that this illegal operation spanned across areas in the Bronx and Westchester County, entailing weekly bets from hundreds to over a thousand individuals, generating at least a million dollars each year. Legal enforcement has caught up with the perpetrators, ensuring accountability and highlighting the persistent entwining of organized crime and illegal gambling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED says it has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.
ED Unravels Rs 300 Crore Money Laundering Case in Karnataka
FIU-IND and NHB Join Forces Against Money Laundering
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Chhagan Bhujbal in Money Laundering Case
Luxury Cars and Cash Seized in Major Money Laundering Raids