Lucchese Family Members Admit to Illegal Gambling Operation

In a significant legal move, five Mafia members and associates have confessed to charges of racketeering, money laundering, and gambling, shedding light on an illicit betting network operating in New York City. According to the prosecutor's office, these individuals are linked to the notorious Lucchese organized crime family.

The criminal network reportedly pulled in millions annually, facilitated by Anthony Villani, a Lucchese soldier. Villani, who played a central role in the operation, agreed to a plea comprising USD 4 million in forfeiture. The court documents revealed that Rhino Sports, an online betting business managed by Villani, employed other Mafia figures to handle local transactions.

Prosecutors indicate that this illegal operation spanned across areas in the Bronx and Westchester County, entailing weekly bets from hundreds to over a thousand individuals, generating at least a million dollars each year. Legal enforcement has caught up with the perpetrators, ensuring accountability and highlighting the persistent entwining of organized crime and illegal gambling.

