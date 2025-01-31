Assam Gov't Transforms Forests to Revenue Villages, Boosts Development Initiatives
The Assam government has decided to denotify three Proposed Reserve Forests in Tinsukia district to grant land rights to over 20,000 residents. This move is part of broader development initiatives, including major funding for places of worship, a focus on startup and defense industries, and infrastructure upgrades.
The Assam government has denotified three Proposed Reserve Forests in Tinsukia district, granting land rights to over 20,000 residents, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting, transforms the forests into revenue villages, providing relief for people lacking land rights due to PRF regulations.
The Chief Minister highlighted that Assam's forest cover has decreased over recent years, underlining the importance of balanced land management. In addition to the forest denotification, the Cabinet approved a Rs 600 crore fund to support 25,000 places of worship state-wide, and announced the creation of a Department of Innovation, Incubation, and Startup.
The new department is aimed at fostering startup growth with an allocated Rs 100 crore budget. Further decisions include developing a defense manufacturing sector, infrastructure improvements in tea garden areas, and enhancing housing loan benefits for over 37,000 beneficiaries. These comprehensive efforts are expected to advance Assam's economic and social landscape.
