Chinese Executives Acquitted on Fentanyl Conspiracy, Convicted on Related Charges

A Manhattan jury has acquitted two Chinese chemical company executives on charges of conspiring to distribute fentanyl in the United States, while convicting them on lesser, related charges.

Hubei Amarvel Biotech's executive Qingzhao Wang and marketing manager Yiyi Chen were found guilty of conspiring to import a fentanyl precursor chemical, despite being cleared of the top charge. Jurors agreed the pair believed these chemicals would be used to produce fentanyl, but did not intend to manufacture the drug themselves. Both were also found guilty of money laundering conspiracy.

This landmark prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice underscores the government's ongoing battle against fentanyl and its precursors, which have contributed to over 400,000 overdose deaths in the past decade.

