Chinese Executives Acquitted on Fentanyl Conspiracy, Convicted on Related Charges

Two Chinese executives were found not guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. but were convicted of conspiracy to import fentanyl precursor chemicals and money laundering. The U.S. jury's verdict highlights a significant legal action in the broader fight against synthetic opioid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Manhattan jury has acquitted two Chinese chemical company executives on charges of conspiring to distribute fentanyl in the United States, while convicting them on lesser, related charges.

Hubei Amarvel Biotech's executive Qingzhao Wang and marketing manager Yiyi Chen were found guilty of conspiring to import a fentanyl precursor chemical, despite being cleared of the top charge. Jurors agreed the pair believed these chemicals would be used to produce fentanyl, but did not intend to manufacture the drug themselves. Both were also found guilty of money laundering conspiracy.

This landmark prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice underscores the government's ongoing battle against fentanyl and its precursors, which have contributed to over 400,000 overdose deaths in the past decade.

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

