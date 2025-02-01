Left Menu

Former Fed Advisor Accused of Trade Secret Leak

John Harold Rogers, a former senior advisor to the Federal Reserve, has been arrested on charges of conspiring to steal trade secrets for China's benefit. Rogers is accused of sharing confidential information with Chinese contacts and faces charges of economic espionage and making false statements.

Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:08 IST
In a startling development, John Harold Rogers, who once served as a senior advisor at the Federal Reserve, has been detained. The Justice Department revealed Friday that Rogers faces allegations of conspiring to leak trade secrets to aid China.

Rogers, whose tenure with the Fed's international finance division spanned from 2010 to 2021, allegedly divulged sensitive information to collaborators in China. Such actions have led to charges of economic espionage and false declarations.

This case underscores the ongoing challenges of protecting national economic interests amid global espionage threats, emphasizing the need for vigilance in safeguarding trade secrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

