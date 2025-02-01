Tensions in East Congo: Regional Conflict Threat Looms
Eastern Congo is witnessing intense fighting as Congolese and Burundian forces resist advances by M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda. The escalation heightens fears of a regional war, prompting international condemnation and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis while protecting civilians and restoring essential services in Goma.
Congo's east teeters on the brink of a broader regional conflict as Congolese troops, backed by Burundi, combat M23 rebels allegedly supported by Rwanda. The rebels recently seized Goma, triggering a surge in international diplomacy and calls for Rwanda to cease its military involvement.
The Tutsi-led M23 movement is accused of initiating renewed violence, raising fears of regional destabilization. With thousands of civilians impacted, global leaders are urging restraint and immediate cessation of hostilities. Reports of human rights abuses by both rebel and government forces further complicate the situation.
Amid mounting pressure, Rwanda faces accusations of fueling the crisis by deploying troops into Congo. A united call from countries like France and organizations such as the U.N. demand a return to peace, though prospects remain uncertain as diplomatic tensions rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
