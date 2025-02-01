Ex-Fed Advisor Arrested for Alleged Espionage Ties with China

Authorities have arrested former Federal Reserve senior advisor John Harold Rogers on charges of conspiracy to commit economic espionage. According to the Justice Department, Rogers allegedly stole Fed trade secrets and shared them with Chinese operatives.

Rogers, who served in the Fed's international finance division from 2010 to 2021, is accused of transmitting sensitive U.S. economic data to co-conspirators disguised as Chinese graduate students. Federal prosecutors have stated that these actions compromised confidential information about foreign economic activity and interest-rate decisions.

The indictment suggests Rogers was compensated with travel expenses to China and proposed beach vacations. He is currently held pending a detention hearing and faces charges for espionage and making false statements.

