In a shocking escalation, Russian forces struck the historic center of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, launching missiles that injured seven and caused severe damage to iconic buildings, Ukrainian officials reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as a 'deliberate strike' on civilians, underlining the urgent necessity to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. Among those caught in the raid were Norwegian diplomats present in the heavily damaged historic district.

The assault demolished parts of the venerable Hotel Bristol and affected nearby landmarks, including the Odesa Philharmonic concert hall. Governor Oleh Kiper reported repeated explosions and warned that advanced missiles targeting civilian structures were used, intensifying the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)