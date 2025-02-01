Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident
A small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, causing multiple casualties and igniting fires in cars and a house. Emergency services labeled it a 'major incident' but did not provide further information. Details on the victims' status remain unknown.
A tragic incident unfolded in Philadelphia as a small plane crashed near the Roosevelt Mall, carrying two individuals, local media reported on Friday evening. The crash, which occurred after 6 p.m. Eastern, resulted in multiple casualties on the ground, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Authorities confirmed that at least one house and several cars caught fire, marking the area as a major incident. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management made this announcement via social media while withholding further details about the situation.
Images broadcasted by Philadelphia's CBS affiliate showed extensive fires and numerous fire trucks at the site. However, local police and fire departments have yet to comment on the matter or the extent of the casualties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Antisemitic Incidents Stir Alarm in Sydney
Controversy Erupts Over 'Emergency': Sikh Community Stands Firm Against Film Release
Uproar in Punjab as SGPC Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'
SGPC Protests Disrupt Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release in Punjab
Controversy Ignites Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'