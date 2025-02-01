Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Philadelphia as a small plane crashed near the Roosevelt Mall, carrying two individuals, local media reported on Friday evening. The crash, which occurred after 6 p.m. Eastern, resulted in multiple casualties on the ground, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Authorities confirmed that at least one house and several cars caught fire, marking the area as a major incident. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management made this announcement via social media while withholding further details about the situation.

Images broadcasted by Philadelphia's CBS affiliate showed extensive fires and numerous fire trucks at the site. However, local police and fire departments have yet to comment on the matter or the extent of the casualties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)