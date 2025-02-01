Left Menu

Dramatic Highway Chase: Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing BJP Leader's SUV

A truck driver, Ajay Malviya, was arrested after crashing into BJP president V D Sharma's SUV and leading police on an intense chase across Madhya Pradesh. The driver, heavily inebriated, damaged multiple vehicles and injured police officers before being captured. Five FIRs have been filed against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:09 IST
Dramatic Highway Chase: Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing BJP Leader's SUV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police have apprehended a truck driver who caused chaos on a 148-km highway stretch in Madhya Pradesh after crashing into the SUV of BJP president V D Sharma. The incident took place late Thursday night, leading to a frenzied multi-district police pursuit.

The driver, identified as Ajay Malviya, fled the scene in Bhopal and embarked on a reckless journey that saw multiple police barricades breached and several vehicles damaged, culminating with the injury of officers. His escapade ended with his arrest at the Udankhedi toll plaza in Rajgarh district.

According to the police, Malviya was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. The authorities have charged him with multiple offenses, registering five FIRs across various police stations involved in the chase and apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025