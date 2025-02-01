Dramatic Highway Chase: Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing BJP Leader's SUV

In a dramatic turn of events, police have apprehended a truck driver who caused chaos on a 148-km highway stretch in Madhya Pradesh after crashing into the SUV of BJP president V D Sharma. The incident took place late Thursday night, leading to a frenzied multi-district police pursuit.

The driver, identified as Ajay Malviya, fled the scene in Bhopal and embarked on a reckless journey that saw multiple police barricades breached and several vehicles damaged, culminating with the injury of officers. His escapade ended with his arrest at the Udankhedi toll plaza in Rajgarh district.

According to the police, Malviya was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. The authorities have charged him with multiple offenses, registering five FIRs across various police stations involved in the chase and apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)