Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot with IED Recovery in Jharkhand

In a successful operation against Maoist activity, security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district have recovered and neutralized a 9 kg improvised explosive device (IED). According to police officials, the IED was strategically placed in a forest area of Dudhiyah.

The operation followed a tip-off about three high-profile Maoists, prompting the formation of four police teams to investigate. These teams combed through 10 villages before discovering the IED. A locally manufactured firearm was also discovered in the vicinity, indicating plans for a significant attack.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan identified the Maoist leaders as Nitesh Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Imtiaz Ansari. Nitesh Yadav reportedly carries a bounty of Rs 15 lakh and Sanjay Yadav Rs 10 lakh. The police's actions have thwarted their strategy, ensuring local safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)