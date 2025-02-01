Left Menu

Stalled Rebel Offensive: Congo Regains Ground Amidst Regional Tensions

The offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has stalled, as Congo's army retakes key areas with support from Burundian forces. The escalating conflict raises international concerns, prompting calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic interventions amidst allegations of Rwandan interference.

01-02-2025
An offensive by Rwandan-supported M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has seemingly come to a halt. Reports suggest that Congolese forces, buoyed by Burundian military support, have regained control of crucial territories.

Key areas such as Goma, the principle city in the volatile region, were previously seized by rebels but are now being challenged by Congolese troops. Districts including Mukwija and Shanje have been reported under government control once more, adding a temporary pause to the conflict.

This prolonged conflict, rooted in historical tensions, has drawn international criticism and heightened diplomatic efforts calling for peace and reconciliation. Allegations of Rwandan support for M23 remain a point of contention as the region seeks stability.

