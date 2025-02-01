Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Bhopal: Indore Police Seize Over 9 Lakh Alprazolam Tablets

Indore police arrested three individuals with over 9 lakh alprazolam tablets and 5,240 cough syrup bottles in Bhopal. The seized drugs, valued at Rs 1 crore, were uncovered in a godown and allegedly distributed illegally across Madhya Pradesh. The arrested included drug dealer Akash Jain and a marketing professional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:36 IST
Major Drug Bust in Bhopal: Indore Police Seize Over 9 Lakh Alprazolam Tablets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Indore police have apprehended three individuals and seized more than 9 lakh alprazolam tablets and 5,240 bottles of cough syrup in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the psychotropic substances, which are illegally distributed, have an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore. The arrested include Akash Jain, a wholesale drug dealer, and Aman Rawat, a marketing employee.

These drugs were allegedly supplied to various parts of the state under the guise of medicines. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025