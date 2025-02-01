Major Drug Bust in Bhopal: Indore Police Seize Over 9 Lakh Alprazolam Tablets

In a significant drug bust, the Indore police have apprehended three individuals and seized more than 9 lakh alprazolam tablets and 5,240 bottles of cough syrup in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the psychotropic substances, which are illegally distributed, have an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore. The arrested include Akash Jain, a wholesale drug dealer, and Aman Rawat, a marketing employee.

These drugs were allegedly supplied to various parts of the state under the guise of medicines. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)