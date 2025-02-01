Left Menu

Kerala's Munambam Land Dispute: Commission Halted Amid Legal Challenge

The Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission appointed by the Kerala government to investigate the Munambam land dispute has suspended operations. The suspension follows the state's clarification that the commission lacks legal authority in resolving land ownership issues. The High Court's impending verdict could determine the commission's future role.

  • India

The Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission, tasked by the Kerala government to probe the Munambam land dispute, has ceased its activities for now. This action follows the state government's declaration to the High Court that the commission lacks both judicial and quasi-judicial status and cannot enforce its suggestions.

Justice C N Ramachandran Nair confirmed to PTI that the commission's operations are on hold pending the High Court's final decision regarding a petition that contests its establishment. The Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedhi's petition argues against the commission's appointment, asserting the body is strictly a fact-finding entity without the authority to make binding decisions on land titles or disputes.

The commission, initially established following a high-level meeting led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was to document the ownership of contentious land in Munambam within a three-month timeframe. Discontent has arisen in Cherai and Munambam, where residents claim the Waqf Board is wrongly asserting ownership over their land, despite valid documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

