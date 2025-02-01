Desperate Act: Man Consumes Poison at Police Station After Breakup
A 30-year-old man named Sagar Mishra consumed poison at a Nagpur police station following the end of his live-in relationship. After being hospitalized, it was revealed that his partner left him over his drinking problem. Mishra attempted reconciliation, leading to an assault and police intervention.
A 30-year-old man consumed poison at a police station in Nagpur's Nandanvan area, following the end of his relationship with his live-in partner, an official reported on Saturday.
Sagar Mishra is now receiving treatment at a hospital after his partner ended their relationship due to his addiction to liquor. She returned to her family home, prompting Mishra's desperate act.
The incident unfolded after Mishra assaulted his partner's mother while trying to convince his partner to return. A complaint was filed, and he was summoned for questioning at the police station, where he ingested poison outside the premises.
