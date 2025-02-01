Left Menu

Restoration of Statehood: A Catalyst for Jammu and Kashmir's Progress

Farooq Abdullah emphasizes that restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will enhance development and alleviate public suffering. He predicts that the Omar Abdullah-led government will extend governance benefits to all households. Abdullah is confident that reinstating statehood will catalyze rapid regional progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:35 IST
Restoration of Statehood: A Catalyst for Jammu and Kashmir's Progress
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has asserted that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is crucial for accelerating development in the region. In a statement, Abdullah highlighted the significance of this move in aiding the democratically elected government to better serve its people.

During interactions with the public and various delegations at his residence, the ex-Chief Minister praised the Omar Abdullah government, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring governance reaches every household. Abdullah expressed optimism that the 'winds of change' brought by this government would propel societal progress.

A National Conference spokesperson added that constituents have noticed increased government responsiveness since the election. Delegations also cited longstanding issues exacerbated by the absence of a democratic government, hoping these will be addressed with the restoration of statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025