Restoration of Statehood: A Catalyst for Jammu and Kashmir's Progress
Farooq Abdullah emphasizes that restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will enhance development and alleviate public suffering. He predicts that the Omar Abdullah-led government will extend governance benefits to all households. Abdullah is confident that reinstating statehood will catalyze rapid regional progress.
- Country:
- India
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has asserted that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is crucial for accelerating development in the region. In a statement, Abdullah highlighted the significance of this move in aiding the democratically elected government to better serve its people.
During interactions with the public and various delegations at his residence, the ex-Chief Minister praised the Omar Abdullah government, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring governance reaches every household. Abdullah expressed optimism that the 'winds of change' brought by this government would propel societal progress.
A National Conference spokesperson added that constituents have noticed increased government responsiveness since the election. Delegations also cited longstanding issues exacerbated by the absence of a democratic government, hoping these will be addressed with the restoration of statehood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Attempt on Democracy: Kandula's Plot to Overthrow U.S. Government
Government Approves 8th Pay Commission for Central Employees
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Holistic State Development at MLA Sports Mahakumbh
8th Pay Commission: A Boost for Central Government Workforce
Satish Upadhyay Unveils Comprehensive Development Plan for Malviya Nagar