Restoration of Statehood: A Catalyst for Jammu and Kashmir's Progress

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has asserted that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is crucial for accelerating development in the region. In a statement, Abdullah highlighted the significance of this move in aiding the democratically elected government to better serve its people.

During interactions with the public and various delegations at his residence, the ex-Chief Minister praised the Omar Abdullah government, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring governance reaches every household. Abdullah expressed optimism that the 'winds of change' brought by this government would propel societal progress.

A National Conference spokesperson added that constituents have noticed increased government responsiveness since the election. Delegations also cited longstanding issues exacerbated by the absence of a democratic government, hoping these will be addressed with the restoration of statehood.

