Stalled Quest for Justice: The Munambam Land Dispute

The Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission has halted operations in a move that freezes progress in the Munambam land dispute investigation, following the Kerala government's claim that the commission lacks enforcement power. This development came after a High Court briefing where the state described the body as a non-judicial, fact-finding entity.

Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, addressing the situation, stated that activity has been suspended pending a final verdict from the High Court on a petition challenging the commission's formation. This petition was filed by the Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedhi, disputing the legality of the commission's appointment.

The commission had completed several public hearings, inviting feedback up to January 30, amid ongoing protests. Residents argue for property rights, asserting legal ownership against claims by the Waqf Board. The next steps hinge on the awaited court ruling, which will dictate further commission actions and potentially resolve the dispute.

