Trump Authorizes Strategic Airstrikes in Somalia

In a decisive military move, U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the authorization of airstrikes in Somalia targeting a senior Islamic State attack planner and others from the group.

According to a statement released on Truth Social, Trump detailed that the action was aimed at neutralizing threats posed by militants hiding in remote caves.

He emphasized the success of the mission, highlighting that numerous terrorists were eliminated without inflicting any civilian casualties, underscoring the ongoing commitment to global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)