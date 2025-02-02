Dormitory Devastation: Civilian Lives at Risk Amid Evacuation Efforts
A Russian-guided bomb reportedly struck a dormitory in Sudzha, within Russia's Kursk region, as civilians, including women and children, readied for evacuation. The strike, claimed to be deliberate by Ukraine's military, left nearly 100 civilians trapped under rubble, drawing differing narratives from Ukrainian and Russian sources on the attack's origins.
Ukraine's military claims a Russian-guided bomb targeted a dormitory in Sudzha, Kursk region, an area partly held by Ukrainian forces. The strike, said to be intentional, endangered residents preparing to evacuate.
The building reportedly housed civilians, including the elderly and infirm, according to spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi. He noted nearly 100 individuals were trapped beneath the wreckage, with cries for help audible at the scene.
The incident has elicited conflicting accounts, as an unofficial Russian military blogger blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack. While Reuters has not verified these claims, Russia's Defence Ministry has yet to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
