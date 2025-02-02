Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Bombing of Kursk Boarding School

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian aerial bomb attack on a boarding school in the Ukrainian-held Kursk region, where dozens of civilians were present. He compared this incident to past Russian military actions in Chechnya and Syria, criticizing Russia's wartime tactics.

02-02-2025
In a stark condemnation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday revealed that a Russian bomb had obliterated a boarding school in Ukraine-controlled Kursk region. The attack occurred even as dozens of civilians were preparing to evacuate, marking another dramatic military aggression.

Posting on social platform X, Zelenskiy expressed his outrage, stating, "This is how Russia wages war—Sudzha, Kursk region, Russian territory, a boarding school with civilians preparing to evacuate." His comments highlight the severity of the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilian life.

Drawing parallels to historical conflicts, Zelenskiy highlighted, "A Russian aerial bomb destroyed the building even though dozens of civilians were there. This is how Russia waged war against Chechnya decades ago, killing Syrians similarly. Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes the same way," underscoring the destructive nature of such military actions.

