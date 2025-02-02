Senior Naxalites Downed in Bijapur: A Strike Against Maoist Leadership

In a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, eight senior Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The deceased had a collective bounty of Rs 16 lakh on their heads, police reported on Sunday.

The operation took place in a forest near Todka village under the jurisdiction of the Gangaloor police station, where two officers from the District Reserve Guard sustained injuries. The exchange of gunfire also led to the recovery of substantial weaponry, including an Insas rifle and explosive materials.

This year has already seen the deaths of 49 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, with 33 of these occurring in the Bastar division. Last year, security forces neutralized 219 Naxalites in the state, highlighting ongoing efforts against this outlawed group.

(With inputs from agencies.)