Show-Cause Notices Fuel Tension Before Mizoram Local Elections

The Mizoram State Election Commission has issued show-cause notices to two ministers accused of breaching the model code of conduct. This action follows a complaint by the opposition Mizo National Front ahead of the village and local council polls in February. The ministers have been asked for explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has issued show-cause notices to Public Works Department Minister Vanlalhlana and Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. This action comes amid allegations of code of conduct violations ahead of the upcoming village and local council polls scheduled for February 12, according to SEC Chief H Lalthlangliana.

The complaint was lodged by the opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), which accused the ministers of election misconduct. Vanlalhlana allegedly campaigned for Zoram People's Movement candidates from his official premises, while Hmar allegedly disclosed development projects during an interaction with candidates. Both ministers are required to provide explanations by Monday.

As Mizoram gears up for the polls, the SEC has received no other complaints of violation. In total, 6,829 candidates are contesting for 544 village council seats across nine districts, with 2,076 vying for 111 local council positions. The elections will see 2,416 seats up for grabs in village councils and 723 in local councils, with a significant number reserved for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

