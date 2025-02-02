Trudeau and Sheinbaum Unite Against U.S. Tariffs
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum connected via a call to address U.S. tariffs. They pledged to collaborate on mutual interests and strengthen Canada-Mexico ties.
- Canada
In a recent call, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum focused on U.S. tariff challenges.
The two leaders emphasized their commitment to cooperating in areas of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral relations.
This dialogue underscores the importance of the Canada-Mexico relationship amid global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
