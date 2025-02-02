Left Menu

Trudeau and Sheinbaum Unite Against U.S. Tariffs

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum connected via a call to address U.S. tariffs. They pledged to collaborate on mutual interests and strengthen Canada-Mexico ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a recent call, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum focused on U.S. tariff challenges.

The two leaders emphasized their commitment to cooperating in areas of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral relations.

This dialogue underscores the importance of the Canada-Mexico relationship amid global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

