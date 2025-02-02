Crisis in Congo: Families Displaced Amid Rebel Conflict

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, widow Francine Nsengiyumva and her three children face uncertainty and hardship at a displacement center in Goma. The land seized by M23 rebels has made returning home unsafe, leading many like Francine to remain at the center, fearing ongoing violence.

The insurgent group M23 claims it aims to restore order, urging the return to normal life. However, residents such as the 23-year-old Francine refuse, citing persistent threats and terror in their villages. With peace elusive, these displaced families are seeking safety in numbers, waiting for conflict resolution.

The recent surge in hostilities since early this year has displaced hundreds of thousands, exacerbating sexual violence, especially in North Kivu. Aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres reports escalating abuses, compelling families to flee. The United Nations accuses both M23 and the Congolese army of human rights violations, as fighting lingers in regions like South Kivu.

