Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Bold Stand Against National Policies

On its 46th foundation day, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha adopted a 50-point resolution vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code, and National Register of Citizens for Jharkhand. The gathering was held at Dumka's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday night.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, utilized the occasion to openly criticize the central government, claiming inequities in the Union budget and demanding the payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to the state. Soren appealed for an undivided equal treatment by the central authority, particularly for backward states.

In his address, Soren underscored Jharkhand's significant contribution to the national exchequer through its mineral resources, while lamenting the state's underdevelopment. He also addressed the federal economic strategy, denouncing it as being oriented toward the affluent, with negligible impacts for the poor amid rising inflation.

