Terror Chargesheet Filed: Seven Associates Under Scrutiny
A chargesheet has been filed against seven individuals under the UAPA in relation to a terror case in Khanyar. Among the accused was a Pakistani terrorist, Usman, killed in an encounter. An abate challan addresses his case while charges advance against the others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:25 IST
- India
A chargesheet has been submitted against seven terror associates under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a police spokesman confirmed on Monday. The charges relate to a case at Khanyar police station.
Authorities revealed that eight individuals, including Pakistani terrorist Usman who was killed during a police encounter, were implicated in this case.
Legal proceedings are advancing with charges filed against the seven suspects. An abate challan has been tendered regarding the deceased terrorist's involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
