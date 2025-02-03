Left Menu

Terror Chargesheet Filed: Seven Associates Under Scrutiny

A chargesheet has been filed against seven individuals under the UAPA in relation to a terror case in Khanyar. Among the accused was a Pakistani terrorist, Usman, killed in an encounter. An abate challan addresses his case while charges advance against the others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:25 IST
Terror Chargesheet Filed: Seven Associates Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chargesheet has been submitted against seven terror associates under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a police spokesman confirmed on Monday. The charges relate to a case at Khanyar police station.

Authorities revealed that eight individuals, including Pakistani terrorist Usman who was killed during a police encounter, were implicated in this case.

Legal proceedings are advancing with charges filed against the seven suspects. An abate challan has been tendered regarding the deceased terrorist's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025