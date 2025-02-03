Terror Chargesheet Filed: Seven Associates Under Scrutiny

A chargesheet has been submitted against seven terror associates under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a police spokesman confirmed on Monday. The charges relate to a case at Khanyar police station.

Authorities revealed that eight individuals, including Pakistani terrorist Usman who was killed during a police encounter, were implicated in this case.

Legal proceedings are advancing with charges filed against the seven suspects. An abate challan has been tendered regarding the deceased terrorist's involvement.

