Terror Strikes in Kulgam: Couple Injured

A former serviceman and his wife were injured in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The couple, targeted in Behibagh, has been hospitalized. Details of the incident are still emerging.

A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has left an ex-serviceman and his wife injured, according to official reports.

The couple, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his wife, were attacked in the Behibagh area. They have been swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and more information is expected as details continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

