Left Menu

Syria's Transitional Leadership Bridges Diplomacy with Turkey

Syria's transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, is set to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Their discussions will focus on Syria's current situation, potential joint initiatives for economic recovery, and the stabilization of the nation, including Turkey's support for Syria on multilateral fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:08 IST
Syria's Transitional Leadership Bridges Diplomacy with Turkey
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's newly appointed transitional president, is scheduled for a visit to Ankara on Tuesday, following an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency on Monday.

The agenda for Erdogan and al-Sharaa's meeting includes an in-depth discussion on current developments in Syria. They aim to explore potential collaborative efforts focusing on economic recovery and achieving enduring stability and security in the region, Fahrettin Altun, the presidency's communications director, announced on X.

The talks will also cover possible avenues for Turkey to extend its support to Syria's transitional government and its people, particularly through multilateral platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

AI, causality, and the universe: Are we on the brink of machine comprehension?

Preventing AI failures: How control safety cases enhance AI governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025