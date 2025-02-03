Syria's Transitional Leadership Bridges Diplomacy with Turkey
Syria's transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, is set to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Their discussions will focus on Syria's current situation, potential joint initiatives for economic recovery, and the stabilization of the nation, including Turkey's support for Syria on multilateral fronts.
Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's newly appointed transitional president, is scheduled for a visit to Ankara on Tuesday, following an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency on Monday.
The agenda for Erdogan and al-Sharaa's meeting includes an in-depth discussion on current developments in Syria. They aim to explore potential collaborative efforts focusing on economic recovery and achieving enduring stability and security in the region, Fahrettin Altun, the presidency's communications director, announced on X.
The talks will also cover possible avenues for Turkey to extend its support to Syria's transitional government and its people, particularly through multilateral platforms.
